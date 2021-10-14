Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Purolator hiring 2,400 workers to cope with busy holiday season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2021 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Global supply chain issues hitting North American consumers hard' Global supply chain issues hitting North American consumers hard
Whether online or in stores, North American shoppers may have noticed that every day items are becoming hard to find, and the costs are soaring. The reason? Mounting backlogs at ports and too few workers to get the goods to stores. Jennifer Johnson explains how it may also shake up holiday shopping plans in the months ahead.

Purolator Inc. is hiring thousands of workers and increasing the number of vehicles in its fleet to cope with what is expected to be its busiest holiday season yet.

The shipping company that is majority owned by Canada Post says it will increase its workforce and fleet by 15 per cent each, resulting in 2,400 new employees joining its team.

Purolator expects these workers will handle 54 million packages between the start of November and end of December, a 10 per cent increase from last year.

Read more: Global supply chain crisis: Why consumers should start holiday shopping now

 

In the week leading up to Christmas, the company is bracing itself for 7.1 million packages alone, a 20 per cent increase from last year.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also expecting Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to push its delivery volume to 1.6 million parcels between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, a nine per cent jump from 2020.

In addition to more staff and vehicles, Purolator will set up additional package pickup lockers in busy areas and at condos, install more kiosks at Ontario’s Metrolinx transit system and at Michaels locations and expand its parcel sorting capabilities.

Click to play video: 'Global supply chain issues leading to toy shortages' Global supply chain issues leading to toy shortages
Global supply chain issues leading to toy shortages – Oct 5, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Holiday Shopping tagSupply Chain tagPurolator tagsupply-chain issues tagholiday delays tagpurolator hiring holidays tagpurolator stock tagwhen should i start holiday shopping tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers