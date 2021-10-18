SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
How Global News is covering the 2021 Calgary election

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 8:00 am
A sign at an advance polling station in Calgary's 2021 municipal election. View image in full screen
A sign at an advance polling station in Calgary's 2021 municipal election. Global News

The 2021 Calgary election campaign comes to an end on Monday night and Global News will have live coverage the moment the polls close.

Global News will livestream a two-hour election special online from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m., hosted by anchors Linda Olsen and Joel Senick. Results from Lethbridge’s municipal election will also be included in the special.

Read more: Calgary election: Candidates running for mayor and council

The election special will also be streamed live on the Facebook pages for Global Calgary and Global News Radio 770 CHQR.

The special can also be viewed live on YouTube and Global News’ OTT streaming service.

The election special will also run live on Corus radio station Global News Radio 770 CHQR.

Read more: Calgary election 2021: Who’s running for mayor?

The election coverage will include live reports from several reporters in the field, as well as robust results coverage from the studio.

A political panel hosted by Dallas Flexhaug will provide analysis from Ted Henley, Jason Ribeiro and Lisa Young. Political scientist Duane Bratt will also join Global News Calgary to provide analysis of the night’s results.

Following the election special, the Global News at 11 Calgary newscast will be livestreamed online with hosts Linda Olsen and Joel Senick.

