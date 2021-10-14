Brady Tkachuk signs 7-year, $57.5-million deal with Ottawa Senators

Send this page to someone via email

Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators have agreed to a seven-year, US$57.5-million contract.

The Senators made the announcement on Thursday morning, hours before Ottawa’s home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tkachuk was a restricted free agent and had not played for the Senators during the pre-season.

“This is an exciting day for the Ottawa Senators,” said general manager Pierre Dorion. “Brady possesses a very dynamic skill set and is a prototypical power forward in today’s NHL.”

The contract has an average value of $8.214 million annually.

Tkachuk will be paid $4 million this season, $6.5 million in 2022-23, $10.5 million in 2023-24, $10.5 million in 2024-25, $10.5 million in 2025-26, $8.5 million in 2026-27 and $7 million in 2027-28.

The 22-year-old Tkachuk played in all 56 of Ottawa’s games last season and led the Senators in scoring with 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists). He also led Ottawa with 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) the previous season.

Tkachuk had a team-high 69 penalty minutes in the 2020-21 season.

“He scores goals, he plays physical and exemplifies what it means to be a pro for all players in our organization,” said Dorion.

The St. Louis native has 60 goals and 65 assists along with 250 penalty minutes over 198 career games. A 2019-20 NHL All-Star, Tkachuk is one of only 29 all-time Senators with 60 goals and one of only 28 with 250 penalty minutes.

