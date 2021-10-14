Menu

Health

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph has 1st flu case in 18 months: public health

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 12:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Why your flu shot could be even more important this year' Why your flu shot could be even more important this year
We usually have about 52,000 cases of seasonal flu in Canada each year. Last year, there were 69 cases reported across the entire country. But experts say, with relaxed health restrictions, there's no way we'll be that lucky this year. As Su-Ling Goh reports, it could be a particularly bad flu season. – Oct 4, 2021

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the region has its first lab-confirmed influenza case in 18 months.

In a news release on Thursday, the agency said the case is a result of travel, but added residents should expect to see a resurgence of flu cases this fall with businesses reopening and people gathering in larger numbers.

Read more: Hardly any Canadians caught the flu last year. What can we expect this fall?

According to public health, the last time a flu case was reported in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph was April 2020.

Medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer said seeing a case of the flu is not unexpected.

“The pandemic caused a significant decline in reported flu cases, but the flu never left us,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we continue to fight the pandemic locally, we don’t want to overwhelm the health system with patients ill with the flu so it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot to reduce your risk of serious illness and protect the vulnerable people in your life.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 headlines heading into flu season' COVID-19 headlines heading into flu season
COVID-19 headlines heading into flu season

There are several ways to get a flu shot, including from a primary care provider or participating pharmacies.

Public health will be hosting clinics with limited spots available as of Oct. 18. Appointments can be booked online.

