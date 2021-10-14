Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph has 1st flu case in 18 months: public health

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the region has its first lab-confirmed influenza case in 18 months.

In a news release on Thursday, the agency said the case is a result of travel, but added residents should expect to see a resurgence of flu cases this fall with businesses reopening and people gathering in larger numbers.

According to public health, the last time a flu case was reported in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph was April 2020.

Medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer said seeing a case of the flu is not unexpected.

“The pandemic caused a significant decline in reported flu cases, but the flu never left us,” she said.

“As we continue to fight the pandemic locally, we don’t want to overwhelm the health system with patients ill with the flu so it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot to reduce your risk of serious illness and protect the vulnerable people in your life.”

There are several ways to get a flu shot, including from a primary care provider or participating pharmacies.

Public health will be hosting clinics with limited spots available as of Oct. 18. Appointments can be booked online.