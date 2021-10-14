Quebec’s daily COVID-19 caseload tops 640, 2 new deaths reported

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19– pandemic continues, Quebec reported 644 new cases and two more virus-related deaths Thursday.

The number of hospitalizations linked to the health crisis remained unchanged at 298. While 30 patients were admitted in the last 24-hour period, health officials say 30 were also discharged.

This includes 76 people in intensive care, a rise of one compared with the previous day.

The province has doled out more than 13 million shots of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus to date, including 11,774 in the last day.

Quebec’s public health institute says 90 per cent of residents 12 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.8 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Health officials say 32,869 tests were given Tuesday, the most recent day for which screening data is available.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 417,832 cases in Quebec. The death toll has reached 11,431.

When it comes to recoveries, the government reported more than 401,000 people have recovered to date.

—with files from The Canadian Press