Brandon Wheat Kings edge Saskatoon Blades in OT

Send this page to someone via email

Chad Nychuk scored his second goal of the game at 2:22 of overtime to lead the Brandon Wheat Kings to a 5-4 win over the Saskatoon Blades in WHL action on Wednesday.

Ben Thornton, Rylen Roersma and Nolan Ritchie also scored for the Wheat Kings.

Brandon Lisowsky had a pair of goals for Saskatoon, including the tying goal with 49 seconds left to play in the third period.

Tristen Robins and Tyler Parr also scored for the Blades.

Saskatoon outshot Brandon 35-24 on the night. Carson Bjarnason had 31 saves for the Wheat Kings (3-3-0), while Nolan Maier stopped 19 shots for the Blades (2-1-1).

Story continues below advertisement

The Blades struggled on the power play, going 1 for 7, while the Wheat Kings were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

Saskatoon is back in action on Friday when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers.

—with files from The Canadian Press