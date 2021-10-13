SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

13 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 6:16 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 13 additional COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,709, including 262 deaths.

Local public health also reported two new COVID-19 variant cases on Wednesday, bringing that total to 6,209, including 110 cases that are active.

Four of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Bradford, three are in Innisfil, two are in New Tecumseth and one is in Springwater.

Four cases are community-acquired, while one is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, one is outbreak-related and another is travel-related. The rest are all still under investigation.

Of the new cases, one is fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 12 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 75.4 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,709 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,294 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 306 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 593,020 infections, including 9,804 deaths.

