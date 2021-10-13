SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

11 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 4:02 pm
Saskatchewan reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, matching the single-day high first recorded on Dec. 10, 2020. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, matching the single-day high first recorded on Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Saskatchewan has recorded its highest single-day COVID-19-related death total in 10 months.

The province reported 11 deaths on Wednesday, matching the single-day high set on Dec. 10, 2020.

It brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 764 since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Saskatchewan prepared to send critical COVID-19 patients to Ontario

Seven of the deaths were in the 60 to 79 age group, three were aged 80 and older and one death was a person between 40 and 59.

New cases rose from the previous day, with 327 reported on Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 73,057.

Saskatoon continues to lead the province with new cases (78), followed by Regina (51) and the north-west zone (49).

Health officials said almost one-quarter (24.6 per cent) of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

Read more: Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients overwhelm Saskatchewan hospitals

The province said 337 people are being treated in hospital, 76 of whom are in intensive care.

Both numbers are down slightly from the previous day.

Health officials said of the 337 patients in hospital, 75.4 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

The decrease in hospitalizations comes as Saskatchewan health officials said they are prepared to send critical COVID-19 patients to Ontario.

Saskatchewan is running out of space and staff to care for COVID-19 patients, most of who are unvaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Parent, Sask. teachers call for more communication around COVID-19 in schools' Parent, Sask. teachers call for more communication around COVID-19 in schools
