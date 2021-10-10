The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line
‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with two doctors working on the front lines in the two provinces bearing the brunt of the fourth wave, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Alex Wong shares stories of the fear, regret and sometimes denial of unvaccinated ICU patients in Regina. Meanwhile, Alberta Medical Association Emergency Department president Dr. Paul Parks tells us why he wants Premier Jason Kenney to personally tour hospitals.