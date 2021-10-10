Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan hits new record for ICU patients, adds 507 cases

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 10, 2021 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line' The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line
‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with two doctors working on the front lines in the two provinces bearing the brunt of the fourth wave, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Alex Wong shares stories of the fear, regret and sometimes denial of unvaccinated ICU patients in Regina. Meanwhile, Alberta Medical Association Emergency Department president Dr. Paul Parks tells us why he wants Premier Jason Kenney to personally tour hospitals.

Saskatchewan officials recorded a new all-time high of ICU patients with COVID-19 on Sunday with 79 reported.

Read more: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe rejects calls for gathering restrictions

The previous record was set on Oct. 7 when 78 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19.

There are also 254 patients with COVID-19 receiving in-patient care, for a total of 333 people in hospital.

Read more: Flu shot appointments now available for Saskatchewan residents

Officials also reported 507 new cases on Sunday.

Saskatoon reported 112 of the new cases. The city has an active case total of 1,078.

Story continues below advertisement

One more resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has also died, officials reported Sunday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 486 or 40.3 per 100,000 people.

Read more: Saint John councillor uses asymptomatic COVID-19 diagnosis to encourage vaccination

The province now has 4,703 active cases. A total of 601 cases were marked as recovered on Sunday.

Health-care workers administered 5,632 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the province’s last report on Saturday. Of those, 2,825 were first doses.

Click to play video: 'Sask. doctors say help urgently needed in hospitals' Sask. doctors say help urgently needed in hospitals
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagRegina News tagSaskatchewan Government tagSask tagSask COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers