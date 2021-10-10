COVID-19: Saskatchewan hits new record for ICU patients, adds 507 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan officials recorded a new all-time high of ICU patients with COVID-19 on Sunday with 79 reported.

The previous record was set on Oct. 7 when 78 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19.

There are also 254 patients with COVID-19 receiving in-patient care, for a total of 333 people in hospital.

Officials also reported 507 new cases on Sunday.

Saskatoon reported 112 of the new cases. The city has an active case total of 1,078.

One more resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has also died, officials reported Sunday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 486 or 40.3 per 100,000 people.

The province now has 4,703 active cases. A total of 601 cases were marked as recovered on Sunday.

Health-care workers administered 5,632 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the province’s last report on Saturday. Of those, 2,825 were first doses.