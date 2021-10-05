Flu shot appointments now available for Saskatchewan residents

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has announced that flu shot appointments are now available with influenza season on the horizon.

Saskatchewan residents are able to book their appointment by calling or scheduling a time online.

Appointments by phone can be booked by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-787-5829). To book online, which is an option being provided by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) for the first time, residents can visit the SHA’s website.

Flu immunization clinics operated by the SHA will start on Oct. 12.

“The Government of Saskatchewan strongly encourages residents to get their flu shot this year,” said Health Minister Paul Merriman in a government release on Tuesday.

“Protecting yourself and your loved ones from contracting influenza is a simple thing we can all do to further ease the pressure on our health care system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The government is also partnering with a number of local pharmacies across the province to provide additional options for residents to receive their flu shot.

A complete list of pharmacies offering influenza vaccinations this season can be found on the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan website.

Health officials note that residents ages six months and up are eligible to get a free flu vaccine each year.

COVID-19 vaccines at flu shot clinics

Also for the first time, COVID-19 vaccinations will be made available at most SHA-operated flu shot clinics.

The government said this option is being provided so residents can receive both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations conveniently at the same appointment.

“All Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time as other vaccines,” said Dr. Tania Diener, who serves as the SHA’s COVID-19 immunization co-chief for the Emergency Operations Centre.

“No additional safety risks or adverse events following immunization have been identified by simultaneous administration of these vaccines.”

COVID-19 immunization appointments can be booked using the same flu shot appointment phone number and online tools.

The SHA said only one appointment needs to be booked if a person is looking to get both shots.

“The path out of this pandemic is to get as many people as possible vaccinated against COVID-19,” Merriman said.

“To that end, we are making every effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine readily available to residents across the province, including the convenience of booking and receiving your flu vaccine and your COVID-19 vaccine at the same time and place.”