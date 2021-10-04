SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Saskatchewan sets new COVID-19 hospitalization, ICU record

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 3:58 pm
Saskatchewan health officials said of the 325 patients in hospital eligible for vaccination, 250 — 76.8 per cent — were not fully vaccinated. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan health officials said of the 325 patients in hospital eligible for vaccination, 250 — 76.8 per cent — were not fully vaccinated. Sebastien Bozon / AFP via Getty Images

A new COVID-19 hospitalization record has been set in Saskatchewan.

The province reported Monday that 325 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

It broke the previous record of 321 that was set the previous day.

A record number of people — 75 — were being treated in intensive care. The previous high was on Sept. 30 when 72 people were in an ICU.

Officials said of the 325 patients eligible for vaccination, 250 — 76.8 per cent — were not fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations have risen 135.5 per cent from 30 days ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Top Saskatchewan doctor says COVID-19 surge won’t end soon

The news of the record number of hospitalization comes as the province reported 445 new COVID-19 cases.

Nearly 75 per cent of the new cases are in people not fully vaccinated, the province reported. Of those, 94 are in children under the age of 12 who are not eligible to be vaccinated.

Health officials said nearly one-third of the new cases — 32.6 per cent — are in people aged 20 to 39.

The province said 4,635 cases are currently considered active.

Five new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Monday, raising the death total to 716.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
