Saskatchewan sets new COVID-19 hospitalization, ICU record

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A new COVID-19 hospitalization record has been set in Saskatchewan.

The province reported Monday that 325 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

It broke the previous record of 321 that was set the previous day.

A record number of people — 75 — were being treated in intensive care. The previous high was on Sept. 30 when 72 people were in an ICU.

Officials said of the 325 patients eligible for vaccination, 250 — 76.8 per cent — were not fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations have risen 135.5 per cent from 30 days ago.

Story continues below advertisement

The news of the record number of hospitalization comes as the province reported 445 new COVID-19 cases.

Nearly 75 per cent of the new cases are in people not fully vaccinated, the province reported. Of those, 94 are in children under the age of 12 who are not eligible to be vaccinated.

Health officials said nearly one-third of the new cases — 32.6 per cent — are in people aged 20 to 39.

The province said 4,635 cases are currently considered active.

Five new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Monday, raising the death total to 716.

1:57 What drives people in Saskatchewan to remain unvaccinated? What drives people in Saskatchewan to remain unvaccinated?

Advertisement