Global News at 6 Saskatoon
October 8 2021 7:45pm
01:42

11-month-old’s treatment cancelled, father blames Premier Moe

Graham Dickson says his daughter Helen can’t get the treatment she needs because Saskatchewan is redeploying health-care workers. He blames the premier’s response to COVID-19.

