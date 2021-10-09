COVID-19: Officials report 5 more deaths, 502 cases in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan officials reported on Saturday that five more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
The province’s COVID-19 death toll is 746.
A total of 502 new cases were also reported in the province on Saturday.
There are now 4,798 active cases in Saskatchewan.
The seven-day average of new cases is 464 or 38.5 per 100,000 people.
In hospital, there are 332 patients with COVID-19, including 78 receiving intensive care.
A total of 2,964 residents got their first COVID-19 vaccination on Friday. Health care workers also administered an additional 2,717 second doses on Friday.
With Saturday’s update, 751,905 residents are now fully vaccinated.
