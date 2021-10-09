Menu

Health

COVID-19: Officials report 5 more deaths, 502 cases in Saskatchewan

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 4:11 pm
Click to play video: '11-month-old’s treatment cancelled, father blames Premier Moe' 11-month-old’s treatment cancelled, father blames Premier Moe
Graham Dickson says his daughter Helen can't get the treatment she needs because Saskatchewan is redeploying health-care workers. He blames the premier's response to COVID-19.

Saskatchewan officials reported on Saturday that five more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

Read more: Saskatchewan Health Authority rejecting legal affidavits objecting to COVID-19 immunizations

The province’s COVID-19 death toll is 746.

A total of 502 new cases were also reported in the province on Saturday.

There are now 4,798 active cases in Saskatchewan.

Click to play video: 'Provincial Emergency Operations Centre takes over Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 response' Provincial Emergency Operations Centre takes over Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 response
Provincial Emergency Operations Centre takes over Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 response

The seven-day average of new cases is 464 or 38.5 per 100,000 people.

In hospital, there are 332 patients with COVID-19, including 78 receiving intensive care.

A total of 2,964 residents got their first COVID-19 vaccination on Friday. Health care workers also administered an additional 2,717 second doses on Friday.

Read more: Alberta obstetricians worried about babies being born to unconscious unvaccinated moms

With Saturday’s update, 751,905 residents are now fully vaccinated.

