COVID-19: Officials report 5 more deaths, 502 cases in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan officials reported on Saturday that five more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll is 746.

A total of 502 new cases were also reported in the province on Saturday.

There are now 4,798 active cases in Saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of new cases is 464 or 38.5 per 100,000 people.

In hospital, there are 332 patients with COVID-19, including 78 receiving intensive care.

A total of 2,964 residents got their first COVID-19 vaccination on Friday. Health care workers also administered an additional 2,717 second doses on Friday.

With Saturday’s update, 751,905 residents are now fully vaccinated.