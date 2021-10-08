Saskatchewan Health Authority rejecting legal affidavits objecting to COVID-19 immunizations

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says any legal affidavits it receives objecting to COVID-19 immunizations will not be entered into its database and will be destroyed.

The province brought in measures on Oct. 1 that require proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to enter a number of facilities and events.

It also allows businesses not covered under the public health measure to opt in.

The SHA said immunization in Saskatchewan is voluntary and the measures brought in on Oct. 1 are not regulations, bylaws or orders under the Public Health Act.

“Some individuals choose to interpret the public health measures and the above regulations as a mandatory immunization policy, and have gone to the trouble of securing affidavits objecting to immunization,” the SHA said in a statement.

“Some Commissioners of Oath in Saskatchewan are also charging a fee to submit these affidavits for processing.”

The SHA said the affidavits serve no purpose as immunizations are not mandatory and an exemption is not required.

“If a resident elects not to be vaccinated or cannot be vaccinated, presentation of a negative test will be the accommodation in order to access those non-essential businesses and services as outlined in the public health order,” the SHA said.

“No other documentation will be accepted in lieu of proof of vaccination or a negative test result.”

It is asking people who are considering submitting an affidavit not to do so.

