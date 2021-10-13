Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Oilpatch experiencing labour shortage that could slow recovery, industry says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2021 3:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Will Alberta start seeing more future trades workers?' Will Alberta start seeing more future trades workers?
WATCH: Will Alberta start seeing more future trades workers?

Canadian energy contractors are facing a shortage of rig workers that could slow oilpatch recovery.

Oil and gas companies are ramping up production to meet global energy demand as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Oil prices are at seven-year highs, with West Texas Intermediate trading this week at more than US$80 per barrel.

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors says there were 175 active drilling rigs in Canada last week, compared to just 75 in the same period last year. It says employment in the sector has increased 130 per cent year-over-year.

But the industry group says labour shortages are a problem. It says some companies who can’t find workers are struggling to fill customer demand for rigs.

Read more: Alberta energy minister says oil price spike won’t increase industry cleanup spending

Story continues below advertisement

Companies are finding it difficult to attract workers back to the oil and gas sector after a six-year economic downturn. Some rig workers have left Western Canada while others have retrained in other industries.

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors says wages for rig workers have already increased by about 10 per cent from last year due to market demand.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Oil and Gas tagAlberta oilsands taglabour shortage tagCanadian oil tagCanada labour shortage tagAlberta Labour Shortage tagoil rig workers tagoilands tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers