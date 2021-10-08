Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Alberta energy minister says oil price spike won’t increase industry cleanup spending

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2021 5:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Winter could be expensive for consumers as oil and gas prices soar' Winter could be expensive for consumers as oil and gas prices soar
WATCH ABOVE: It's going to be an expensive winter for many people as oil and natural gas prices soar. As Sarah Komadina explains, heating your home and filling your gas tank will hit wallets hard.

Alberta’s energy minister says the current spike in oil prices isn’t enough reason to require the industry to spend more on cleaning up the tens of thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells in the province.

Sonya Savage says the province’s recently adopted plan to fix the problem, which requires industry to spend $422 million next year and slightly more after that, is a fair and balanced approach.

Read more: US$100 oil possible this winter, experts say

She says it takes into account the industry’s current troubles and its expected future growth.

Oil prices have spiked to $80 a barrel and are expected to climb higher.

Read more: Canadians hit with all-time record gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend

Story continues below advertisement

Some industry analysts have said the profits those prices will generate should help fund the cleanup of nearly 100,000 abandoned wells in Alberta, a project that will cost tens of billions of dollars.

Click to play video: 'Is Alberta on verge of another oil and gas boom?' Is Alberta on verge of another oil and gas boom?
Is Alberta on verge of another oil and gas boom?

Experts like Sara Hastings-Simon at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy say this may be Alberta’s last chance to get the money from industry.

But Savage says current spending requirements will make a meaningful difference and could be increased two years down the road.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Oil tagAlberta Oil tagOil and Gas tagOil Prices tagAlberta oilsands tagAlberta oil and gas tagAlberta energy tagSonya Savage tagabandoned wells tagabandoned oil and gas wells tagAlberta abandoned wells tagAbandoned wells Alberta tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers