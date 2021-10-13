Red Deer RCMP nab teenager speeding 58 km/hr over speed limit

Send this page to someone via email

Red Deer RCMP have charged a teenager with driving 128 km/h in a 70km/h zone.

Around noon last Tuesday, Mounties pulled over the 17-year-old driver on 19 Street, near the Inglewood community.

According to police, the teen was caught going 58 km/h over the speed limit and was given a speeding ticket for exceeding the maximum posted speed.

The teen was also given a mandatory court date scheduled for Nov. 8 due to laws that state “after 50 km/h, over the posted speed, there is a mandatory court appearance, where the Court will make the decision of an appropriate sentence which could include a fine and/or a licence suspension, depending on the circumstances.”

“Driving at such a high rate of speed in the city is very dangerous,” Sgt. Mike Zufferli said.

“Not only is it a costly offence, but it also puts the safety of all road users — motorist and pedestrians — at risk, and can have lasting, life-altering effects.”

According to the news release, a notice to the parent was also issued due to the drivers age.