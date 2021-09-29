More than 1,800 tickets issued for noise, speed during Edmonton police special project

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police say nearly 2,000 tickets were handed out this year as part of Project TENSOR.

This is the second year of Project TENSOR, also known as, Traffic Enforcement Noise/Speed Offence Reduction, which is a collaboration with various EPS traffic units, City of Edmonton Peace Officers and Alberta Transportation members.

“Traffic issues — especially noise and speeding — continue to generate a bulk of the complaints our section receives from the general public,” the release issued Wednesday, stated.

During the first year of Project TENSOR back in 2020, EPS issued 1,200 tickets for noise and speed over the span of 11 deployments. This year, they issued 1,821.

This year, members of all enforcement agencies were deployed 14 times for the project.

“We certainly understand the public’s frustration with these issues. Citizens should be able to go to sleep at night without constantly being woken by obnoxiously loud vehicles speeding through their neighbourhoods,” Const. Clint Stallknecht of the EPS traffic safety unit said.

“Motorists should also be able to drive on city roadways without having their lives placed in jeopardy by other individuals driving their vehicles with reckless abandon at excessive speed.”

A second part of the project involves issuing “notices of direction,” where officers identify a specific issue on a vehicle that needs to be repaired, and issue a notice to the driver to report back for inspection, once the repair is finished.

A total of 464 notices of direction warnings were given out in the 2021 project.