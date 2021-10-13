Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal shooting victim in hospital after seeking refuge at gas station

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 2:02 pm
A Montreal police officer is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A Montreal police officer is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

Police are investigating a shooting in broad daylight Wednesday in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough that sent a man to hospital.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said it happened around 12:40 p.m. on Jarry Street near the intersection of des Galeries D’Anjou Boulevard.

The victim took refuge in a nearby gas station on Metropolitain Boulevard.

Read more: Man in hospital after daylight shooting in Montreal North

Bergeron said he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

“The victim told police he doesn’t know exactly what happened,” Bergeron said, adding that he will be meeting with investigators as soon as his health status allows.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Valérie Plante pledges $110 million to tackle gun violence in Montreal' Valérie Plante pledges $110 million to tackle gun violence in Montreal
Valérie Plante pledges $110 million to tackle gun violence in Montreal – Sep 25, 2021

Two perimeters have been set up, according to Bergeron, “one scene on Jarry where the gun shell was found, the other one where the victim was found inside the gas station.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SPVM tagMontreal shooting tagMontreal gun violence tagSaint-Leonard shooting tagDaylight shooting tagMontreal guns tagMontrel police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers