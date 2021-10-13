Montreal shooting victim in hospital after seeking refuge at gas station

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a shooting in broad daylight Wednesday in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough that sent a man to hospital.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said it happened around 12:40 p.m. on Jarry Street near the intersection of des Galeries D’Anjou Boulevard.

The victim took refuge in a nearby gas station on Metropolitain Boulevard.

Bergeron said he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

“The victim told police he doesn’t know exactly what happened,” Bergeron said, adding that he will be meeting with investigators as soon as his health status allows.

Two perimeters have been set up, according to Bergeron, “one scene on Jarry where the gun shell was found, the other one where the victim was found inside the gas station.”