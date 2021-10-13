Nova Scotia NDP calls for emergency debate on housing crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia NDP is calling for an emergency debate on the housing crisis at Province House on Wednesday, as the end of the province’s rent cap looms.

The current two-per-cent rent cap is set to expire in February 2022 or when the COVID-19 state of emergency ends, whichever one comes first.

Already, some tenants have received notices of rent increases beyond their means.

On Wednesday, NDP leader Gary Burrill said he will re-introduce legislation that would make rent control permanent.

“People are really struggling to find an affordable place to rent, or to save for a down-payment for a house,” he said in a release.

“There is a road forward out of the housing crisis. We can make sure that every single person in our province has access to decent, healthy housing. What’s required is the political will on the part of the Conservative government to actually address the problem.”

During a throne speech from the new Progressive Conservative government on Tuesday, housing was barely mentioned, save for one line acknowledging that there is a crisis and the Progressive Conservative government intends to fix it.

Following the speech, Premier Tim Houston told reporters his government’s housing plan would be coming soon.

“We hear the concerns of tenants and Nova Scotians and we will put together an integrated plan that we will be willing to share in the coming days,” he said. “We will be putting forward a proper solution for how we address the (housing) supply issue.”

According to the NDP release, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Halifax went up by 20 per cent between January 2020 and January 2021, and the average price to purchase a home went up by more than $100,000 between June 2020 and June 2021.

“Thousands of families who rent their homes worry every day about the next big increase. And the dream of buying a home is moving out of reach for more and more people,” said NDP housing spokesperson Suzy Hansen in the release.

“Rent control is a key part of the solution and we need to build more affordable housing now.”

It will be up to House Speaker Keith Bain to determine if the issue merits an emergency debate Wednesday.

Liberals to introduce housing bills

The provincial Liberals also announced Wednesday that they will introduce three bills “aimed at providing short-term relief to this chronic issue.”

“Urgent, ambitious action is needed to ensure we address this crisis and keep life affordable for everyday Nova Scotians,” said Liberal housing critic Lorelei Nicoll in the release.

The release said the party will table three pieces of legislation.

One would set rent control according to the Consumer Price Index, which would be implemented after six months of “sustained provincial vacancy rates below an average of three per cent.”

Another piece of legislation, the Inclusionary Zoning Act for Affordable and Emergency Housing, would “empower municipalities to create affordable housing, offer incentives to create these new options, and allow land to be used for the purposes of emergency housing.

And their third bill would make tenants eligible for compensation from their landlord, equal to one month’s rent for each year they have lived in their home, when a landlord gives notice to quit to allow for renovations.

— with files from The Canadian Press