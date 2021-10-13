Montreal police make multiple arrests in connection with triple homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police carried out a series of arrests and searches Wednesday morning in connection with a brazen triple homicide last August in Montreal’s northeastern end.

Montreal and Laval police forces have teamed up for the operation, which is still ongoing in the area.

No details were provided about how many arrests have been made or about other aspects of the operation.

Five men were gunned down at an apartment building in Rivière-des-Prairies around 7 p.m. on Aug. 2, when several 911 calls were made to police. The shooting led to the deaths of three men.

At the time, investigators called it an “unprecedented” shooting, which prompted concern from local and provincial officials.

Since the killings, there have been a series of high-profile shootings in the greater Montreal area involving organized criminals and street gangs. In response, the province has announced new police units to combat gun trafficking and gun violence.

Montreal police said in a statement Wednesday that “many efforts have been made” by the force in recent weeks to advance the investigation.

2:02 Residents, politicians gather in Montreal’s RDP to denounce gun violence Residents, politicians gather in Montreal’s RDP to denounce gun violence – Aug 12, 2021

—with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier, Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press