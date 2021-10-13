Menu

Canada

Montreal police make multiple arrests in connection with triple homicide

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 10:03 am
Click to play video: 'Montreal police, SQ officers team up in special unit to tackle gun violence' Montreal police, SQ officers team up in special unit to tackle gun violence
The Quebec government has announced additional resources to combat gun violence in Montreal. An integrated unit made up of officers from the Montreal police department and Quebec provincial police is in the works. As Global’s Phil Carpenter reports, the move follows a triple homicide in Rivière-des-Prairies earlier this week – Aug 4, 2021

Police carried out a series of arrests and searches Wednesday morning in connection with a brazen triple homicide last August in Montreal’s northeastern end.

Montreal and Laval police forces have teamed up for the operation, which is still ongoing in the area.

No details were provided about how many arrests have been made or about other aspects of the operation.

Five men were gunned down at an apartment building in Rivière-des-Prairies around 7 p.m. on Aug. 2, when several 911 calls were made to police. The shooting led to the deaths of three men.

Read more: Montreal mayor says gun violence must stop after triple homicide in city’s east end

At the time, investigators called it an “unprecedented” shooting, which prompted concern from local and provincial officials.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the killings, there have been a series of high-profile shootings in the greater Montreal area involving organized criminals and street gangs. In response, the province has announced new police units to combat gun trafficking and gun violence.

Montreal police said in a statement Wednesday that “many efforts have been made” by the force in recent weeks to advance the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Residents, politicians gather in Montreal’s RDP to denounce gun violence' Residents, politicians gather in Montreal’s RDP to denounce gun violence
Residents, politicians gather in Montreal’s RDP to denounce gun violence – Aug 12, 2021

with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier, Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press

