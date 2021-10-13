Man in critical condition after being stabbed at the Old Brewery Mission

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old man lay in critical condition Wednesday morning in a Montreal hospital after being stabbed at a downtown homeless centre late Tuesday.

A 26-year-old suspect has been arrested and will be questioned by investigators later Wednesday, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Police say that the assault occurred during a conflict that erupted between the two men around 10:30 p.m. inside the Old Brewery Mission.

The reason for the dispute is not yet known, according to Chèvrefils.

A security perimeter was erected so that the crime scene could be analyzed.

Police say a number of witness accounts and security footage will be used in the ongoing investigation.