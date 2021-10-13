Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after being stabbed at the Old Brewery Mission

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2021 7:07 am
The Old Brewery Mission is ending their shelter service in favour of a more transitional system, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. View image in full screen
The Old Brewery Mission . Global News

A 46-year-old man lay in critical condition Wednesday morning in a Montreal hospital after being stabbed at a downtown homeless centre late Tuesday.

Read more: Man in hospital after daylight shooting in Montreal North

A 26-year-old suspect has been arrested and will be questioned by investigators later Wednesday, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Police say that the assault occurred during a conflict that erupted between the two men around 10:30 p.m. inside the Old Brewery Mission.

The reason for the dispute is not yet known, according to Chèvrefils.

Read more: Missing man’s body recovered from river on Montreal’s south shore

A security perimeter was erected so that the crime scene could be analyzed.

Police say a number of witness accounts and security footage will be used in the ongoing investigation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
