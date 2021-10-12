Missing man found deceased: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a man missing since late August was located three weeks later, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said on Tuesday.

Police say Edgar Bradley Raglan, 45, was reported missing on Aug. 21, and that the investigation led police to a rural area, where his body was found on the evening of Sept. 13.

RCMP added that Raglan’s death is not considered suspicious and that the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to Mr. Raglan’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” said RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

