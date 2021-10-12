Menu

Canada

Missing man found deceased: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 8:21 pm
RCMP say the death is not considered suspicious and that the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation. View image in full screen
RCMP say the death is not considered suspicious and that the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation. Global News

The body of a man missing since late August was located three weeks later, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said on Tuesday.

Police say Edgar Bradley Raglan, 45, was reported missing on Aug. 21, and that the investigation led police to a rural area, where his body was found on the evening of Sept. 13.

Read more: Missing Port Alberni man may be in Kelowna

RCMP added that Raglan’s death is not considered suspicious and that the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to Mr. Raglan’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” said RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

Click to play video: 'Man Presumed Drowned' Man Presumed Drowned
Man Presumed Drowned
