Missing Port Alberni man may be in Kelowna

Kelowna mounties are turning to the public to help locate a missing man.
Ivan Glaim-Frank is a Port Alberni resident who may be in Kelowna.
He was last seen on Sept. 26 leaving a residence in the 3000-block of Lakeshore Road in the Central Okanagan city.
RCMP said they have followed up on several leads since Glaim-Frank’s disappearance but his whereabouts remain unknown.
Investigators believe that Glaim-Frank may be in the Kelowna area or may have traveled back to Vancouver Island.
Police are very concerned for his health and well-being.
Family and friends have reported that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.
Glaim-Frank is described as:
- Indigenous male
- 18 years old
- five-foot-nine in (175 cm)
- 161 pounds (73 kg)
- black hair
- brown eyes
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police detachment or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
