Missing Port Alberni man may be in Kelowna

Kelowna mounties are turning to the public to help locate a missing man.

Ivan Glaim-Frank is a Port Alberni resident who may be in Kelowna.

He was last seen on Sept. 26 leaving a residence in the 3000-block of Lakeshore Road in the Central Okanagan city.

RCMP said they have followed up on several leads since Glaim-Frank’s disappearance but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Investigators believe that Glaim-Frank may be in the Kelowna area or may have traveled back to Vancouver Island.

Police are very concerned for his health and well-being.

Family and friends have reported that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Glaim-Frank is described as:

Indigenous male

18 years old

five-foot-nine in (175 cm)

161 pounds (73 kg)

black hair

brown eyes

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police detachment or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

