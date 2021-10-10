Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Missing Port Alberni man may be in Kelowna

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 10, 2021 2:25 pm
Ivan Glaim-Frank, 18, was last seen in Kelowna on Sept. 26.
Ivan Glaim-Frank, 18, was last seen in Kelowna on Sept. 26. Contributed

Kelowna mounties are turning to the public to help locate a missing man.

Ivan Glaim-Frank is a Port Alberni resident who may be in Kelowna.

Read more: ‘Missing’ Turkish man joins search party looking for himself

He was last seen on Sept. 26 leaving a residence in the 3000-block of Lakeshore Road in the Central Okanagan city.

RCMP said they have followed up on several leads since Glaim-Frank’s disappearance but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Click to play video: 'Vigils mark ‘Sisters in Spirit Day’ for missing, murdered Indigenous women' Vigils mark ‘Sisters in Spirit Day’ for missing, murdered Indigenous women
Vigils mark ‘Sisters in Spirit Day’ for missing, murdered Indigenous women

Investigators believe that Glaim-Frank may be in the Kelowna area or may have traveled back to Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are very concerned for his health and well-being.

Read more: Missing B.C. couple found deceased after ATV rollover, police say

Family and friends have reported that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Glaim-Frank is described as:

  • Indigenous male
  • 18 years old
  • five-foot-nine in (175 cm)
  • 161 pounds (73 kg)
  • black hair
  • brown eyes

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police detachment or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Legault’s mea culpa on National Day of Action for Missing for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women' Legault’s mea culpa on National Day of Action for Missing for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Legault’s mea culpa on National Day of Action for Missing for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagcentral okanagan tagMissing Man tagKelowna RCMP tagIvan Glaim-Frank tagMissing man may be in Kelowna tagPolice investigate man's disappearance tagPort Alberni man missing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers