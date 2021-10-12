Meet the 2021 Glenrose Courage Award recipients

Send this page to someone via email

It takes incredible bravery to cope with life-changing loss, illness and injury. In 2021, due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions, the recipients of the Glenrose Courage Awards had to fight their fears essentially on their own in the hospital.

Three Albertans will be honoured at a virtual ceremony on Nov. 24, including a teenage girl diagnosed with a brain tumour, a senior who suffered unimaginable losses and a farmer who survived severe electrical burns.

Read more: Meet the 2019 Glenrose Courage Award recipients

Since 2006, staff of Edmonton’s Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital have nominated patients for their annual Courage Awards. Recipients are shining examples to other patients, demonstrating perseverance in therapies, a positive attitude and an ability to inspire everyone around them.

For 2021, three admirable people are being celebrated.

Vivienne Bartee

The 68-year-old says she was “broken” when she arrived at the Glenrose’s START Psychiatry Day Hospital.

Vivienne Bartee had lost her daughter, son and mother in less than a year, and was later diagnosed with eye cancer.

Despite that devastating time in her life, the Edmonton senior managed to inspire other mental health patients.

Alberta woman to receive award for her courage Alberta woman to receive award for her courage – Sep 22, 2021

Isabelle Berube

This St. Albert teen figured her biggest challenge heading into Grade 9 would be maintaining her impressive grades while continuing to excel in her sports.

But Isabelle Berube found out she had a brain tumour, then had to battle back from a syndrome that stole her ability to walk, talk and eat.

St. Albert teen to be recognized with courage award St. Albert teen to be recognized with courage award

David Abt

The 64-year-old Ponoka-area farmer was installing a gate when he suffered severe electrical burns.

The incident left him with life-changing injuries, but Glenrose staff say he brought his rural work ethic with him to therapies.

Alberta farmer honoured for courage Alberta farmer honoured for courage