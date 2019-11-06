Menu

Edmonton Health Matters

Features

Meet the 2019 Glenrose Courage Award recipients

By Su-Ling Goh Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 11:45 pm
Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital hands out Courage Awards
WATCH ABOVE: Su-Ling Goh tells us how staff at Edmonton's Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital honour standout patients who show inspiring strength in the face of adversity.

From a young man who was hit by a train to a little girl with a terminal illness, this year’s Glenrose Courage Award recipients have faced unimaginable adversity — with admirable strength.

Since 2006, staff of Edmonton’s Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital have nominated patients for their annual Courage Awards. Recipients are shining examples to other patients, demonstrating perseverance in therapies, a positive attitude and an ability to inspire everyone around them.

For 2019, four incredible people are being honoured.

Jordan Gagnon

The eight-year-old has a devastating disorder known as ALS for kids. Her body has lost function over the years, but Gagnon has never lost her talent for lighting up a room with a smile and a song.

Guy Genereux

The retired RCMP sergeant from St. Paul, Alta., spent a full 10 months in the hospital after one backyard accident. Despite the fight for his life, Genereux’s sense of humour shone for staff and fellow patients.

Kendra Erhardt

After spending the last few years travelling, completing a geology degree and teaching yoga, this young woman’s life changed dramatically in a ski accident. Erhardt’s rehab team was in awe of her friendly attitude and fierce independence.

Adam Knox

This 27-year-old lost both legs after being hit by a train in 2012. Since then, he’s taken up various sports, is working on a degree in adapted physical activity and volunteers to mentor others with new amputations.

Edmonton Health MattersGlenrose Rehabilitation HospitalCourage AwardsAdam KnoxAwards of CourageJordan GagnonGlenrose Courage AwardsGuy GenereuxKendra Erhardt
