Meet the 2017 Glenrose Courage Award recipients

A former waitress, a teenage musician and a drama teacher have each been awarded for their extraordinary courage.

All three Edmontonians survived unthinkable circumstances, then had to fight to regain their quality of life in the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital.

Staff presented them with Courage Awards at a ceremony at the Glenrose on Monday afternoon.

The 12th annual event honours patients who have gone above and beyond in their therapies and inspired others along the way.

Rehabilitation includes physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Here are the 2017 Glenrose Courage Award recipients:

Lana Kisslinger, now 22, was crossing Jasper Avenue after her waitressing shift on July 9, 2014. She was hit by a car and suffered a severe brain injury. WATCH her story here.

READ MORE: Former Edmonton waitress in life-changing crash to be honoured for her courage

Logan Kapadia-Pfob, now 17, was in the passenger seat of his mother’s car on Jan. 8, 2016. Their vehicle was T-boned on the Sherwood Park Freeway. WATCH his story here.

READ MORE: Edmonton teen uses passion for music to recover from car crash, help other patients

Christian Zyp, now 45, was hospitalized for a rare form of meningitis on February 29, 2016. Doctors had to amputate both legs and part of his right hand. WATCH his stories here.

READ MORE: Edmonton teacher retains sense of humour after losing legs and thumb to rare infection