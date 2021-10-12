Menu

Crime

2nd-degree murder charges laid after death following fight in Chatham: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 4:14 pm
Chatham-Kent Police headquarters. View image in full screen
Chatham-Kent Police headquarters. Google Maps

Three people from Chatham are facing second-degree murder charges after a 31-year-old died in hospital after being beaten up during a fight, Chatham-Kent police say.

On Sept. 21, police say Beau Veenstra, 31, of Howard Township, was in an apartment building on Sandys Street in Chatham when a fight started with two other men and one woman.

Veenstra sustained life-threatening injuries and was transferred from the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance to Windsor Regional Hospital for medical attention.

The 31-year-old later passed away in hospital on Oct. 8 as a result of the injuries sustained during the fight, police say.

On Oct. 9, Melvin Manley, 49, Daulton Bastien, 25, and Michelle Hunter, 41, all from Chatham, were charged with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The three are being held in custody pending bail hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

