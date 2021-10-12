COVID-19: Peterborough active cases at 19 with 9 new cases, 22 resolved over Thanksgiving weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

From its COVID tracker update issued around 4 p.m., the regional health unit reported 19 active cases, down from 32 reported on Friday (no updates were issued by the health unit over the weekend and Monday).

Other data from the health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation — on Tuesday:

Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,863 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,863 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant of concern cases: 1,091 — an additional eight cases since Friday (1,083). The first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19 and the first variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

1,091 — an additional eight cases since Friday (1,083). The first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19 and the first variant case was reported on Feb. 23. Resolved cases: 1,821 — an additional 22 cases since Friday (1,799). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.7 per cent of all cases.

1,821 — an additional 22 cases since Friday (1,799). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.7 per cent of all cases. Close contacts : 136 — down from 310 reported on Friday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

: 136 — down from 310 reported on Friday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday afternoon. Since the pandemic’s beginnings there have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday afternoon. Since the pandemic’s beginnings there have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas. Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic began, making up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

88 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic began, making up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases. Outbreaks: 3 active: St. Paul Catholic Elementary in Norwood, St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield and Havelock-Belmont Public School in Havelock — see “School Cases” below for more details. An outbreak was declared over at a workplace in Peterborough County. The health unit has dealt with 332 cases associated with 56 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings.

3 active: St. Paul Catholic Elementary in Norwood, St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield and Havelock-Belmont Public School in Havelock — see “School Cases” below for more details. An outbreak was declared over at a workplace in Peterborough County. The health unit has dealt with 332 cases associated with 56 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings. Deaths: 23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10, the first since June 29.

23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10, the first since June 29. COVID-19 exposure: 74.9 per cent of all cases (1,414) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 20 per cent (372 cases) are connected with community spread; 3.8 per cent (70 cases) are related to travel and 0.4 per cent (seven cases) have yet to be determined.

74.9 per cent of all cases (1,414) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 20 per cent (372 cases) are connected with community spread; 3.8 per cent (70 cases) are related to travel and 0.4 per cent (seven cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 61,650 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 400 since Friday’s update.

More than 61,650 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 400 since Friday’s update. Enforcement (Oct. 1 to Oct. 8): Three charges for one business under the Reopening Ontario Act.

2:24 Peterborough eatery charged over public health measures Peterborough eatery charged over public health measures

School cases

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported 10 cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff):

Story continues below advertisement

St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood: Three cases — unchanged since Friday when an outbreak was declared. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open.

in Norwood: Three cases — unchanged since Friday when an outbreak was declared. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open. St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield: Six cases — one additional case since Friday. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open, however, as of Friday two classes were dismissed and several students identified as close contacts on a school bus were also dismissed, a board spokesperson said.

in Lakefield: Six cases — one additional case since Friday. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open, however, as of Friday two classes were dismissed and several students identified as close contacts on a school bus were also dismissed, a board spokesperson said. Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged since Sept. 27. The school remains open.

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, reported nine active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff) and one case at the school board office. Individual cases at Peterborough’s Kenner Collegiate Vocational Institute and Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute are both resolved. Active cases:

Havelock-Belmont Public School in Havelock: Seven cases — three less cases since Friday morning. An outbreak was declared on Oct. 3. On Tuesday, officials ordered the junior kindergarten to Grade 6 school closed until at least Oct. 15.

in Havelock: Seven cases — three less cases since Friday morning. An outbreak was declared on Oct. 3. On Tuesday, officials ordered the junior kindergarten to Grade 6 school closed until at least Oct. 15. Lakefield District Public School : One new case reported since Friday. School remains open.

: One new case reported since Friday. School remains open. Norwood District Public School : One new case reported since Friday. School remains open.

: One new case reported since Friday. School remains open. Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board Education Centre: One case since Friday. Office is open.

Trent University reported one new case since Friday at its Peterborough campus. A case at its Durham campus is now resolved. The university also reported 92 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated. Another four per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday, which can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone aged 12 and older, offering first and second doses, including:

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday, Oct. 13, and Friday, Oct. 15: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Road in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Road in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14: Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre, 766 Brealey Dr. in Peterborough — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Clinics being held at area schools this week:

Tuesday, Oct. 12 : St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School (730 Medical Dr. in Peterborough) — 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School (1009 Armour Rd. in Peterborough) — 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

: St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School (730 Medical Dr. in Peterborough) — 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School (1009 Armour Rd. in Peterborough) — 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 : Crestwood Secondary School (1885 Sherbrooke St. W. Peterborough) — 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

: Crestwood Secondary School (1885 Sherbrooke St. W. Peterborough) — 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 : Lakefield College School (4391 County Rd. 29 in. Lakefield) — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: Lakefield College School (4391 County Rd. 29 in. Lakefield) — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute (175 Langton St. in Peterborough) — 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Drive. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Advertisement