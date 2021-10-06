COVID-19: Nearly 81% of Peterborough-area residents fully vaccinated; active cases remain at 31

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon as active cases remained unchanged.

In its update issued around 4:30 p.m., the regional health unit reported 31 active cases, unchanged from its update on Tuesday.

Other data from the health unit on Wednesday:

Total confirmed cases: 1,847 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Variant of concern cases: 1,076— an additional six cases since Tuesday (1,070). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first variant case on Feb. 23.

Resolved cases: 1,793 — an additional case since Tuesday (1,792). Resolved cases make up approximately 96.8 per cent of all cases.

Close contacts: 252 — down from 266 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Deaths: 23 — the latest death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first since June 29.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Wednesday. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Testing: More than 61,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Wednesday's update.

Outbreaks: Two active — an outbreak at Havelock-Belmont Public School was declared over the weekend, up to 10 cases as of Wednesday morning. The school is closed for in-person learning. A workplace outbreak was declared in Peterborough County on Friday. No details were provided. The health unit has dealt with 323 COVID-19 cases associated with 54 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care, making up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

COVID-19 exposure: 75.6 per cent of all cases (1,397) in the health unit's jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 20.1 per cent (371 cases) are connected with community spread; 3.7 per cent (69 cases) are related to travel and 0.7 per cent (10 cases) have yet to be determined.

Cases by age: 20 and under – 354 cases; 20-29 – 592 cases; 30-39 – 234 cases; 40-49 – 165 cases; 50-59 – 202 cases; 60-69 – 153 cases; 70-79 – 71 cases; 80-89 – 47 cases; 90 and older – 29 cases.

Cases by sex: 51 per cent male (943) and 49 per cent female (902).

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday.

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

85.5 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 84.9 per cent on Sept. 29)

80.8 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 79.7 on Sept. 29)

Adults (ages 18 and up):

85.6 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 85.1 per cent on Sept. 29)

81.2 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 80.3 per cent on Sept. 29)

Youth (ages 12-17):

84 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 82.9 per cent on Sept. 29)

74 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 71.5 per cent on Sept. 29).

To date, the health unit reports that 225,373 doses of vaccine have been administered — an additional 2,164 since the Sept. 29 update. Of that total, 112,352 eligible residents have received a first dose; 105,981 have received a first and second dose (an additional 1,383 since Sept. 29).

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone aged 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics this week and next include:

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct 8: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School, 405 Douro 4th Line in Douro — 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, reports 12 active cases among its schools (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff):

Havelock-Belmont Public School in Havelock: 10 cases — five more since Tuesday morning’s update. An outbreak was declared over the weekend. On Tuesday, officials ordered the junior kindergarten to Grade 6 school closed until at least Oct. 15

in Havelock: 10 cases — five more since Tuesday morning’s update. An outbreak was declared over the weekend. On Tuesday, officials ordered the junior kindergarten to Grade 6 school closed until at least Oct. 15 Kenner Collegiate Vocational Institute in Peterborough: One case, unchanged since Monday. The chool remains open.

in Peterborough: One case, unchanged since Monday. The chool remains open. Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Peterborough: One case, unchanged since Monday. The school remains open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reports fives cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield: Two cases — one more since Tuesday. The school remains open.

in Lakefield: Two cases — one more since Tuesday. The school remains open. Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged since Sept. 27. The school remains open.

in Peterborough: One case — unchanged since Sept. 27. The school remains open. St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood: Two cases — one more since Tuesday. The school remains open.

Trent University reports two active cases — both at its Durham campus. A case at the Peterborough campus has been resolved. The university also reports 91 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated. Another five per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its campus in Peterborough.

