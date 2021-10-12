49-year-old man in life-threatening condition after 2-vehicle crash in Toronto

A 49-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle crash in Toronto on Tuesday, officials say.
Toronto police said on Twitter that it happened in the area of Caledonia Road and St. Clair Avenue West.
Police said two vehicles were involved and both drivers remained at the scene.
There were reports that a vehicle had crashed into a hydro pole.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
There is no word on what led to the incident.
