Canada

49-year-old man in life-threatening condition after 2-vehicle crash in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 3:56 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

A 49-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle crash in Toronto on Tuesday, officials say.

Toronto police said on Twitter that it happened in the area of Caledonia Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

Police said two vehicles were involved and both drivers remained at the scene.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead, 2nd rider in critical condition after crashes in Toronto and Brampton: police

There were reports that a vehicle had crashed into a hydro pole.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

There is no word on what led to the incident.

