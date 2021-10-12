Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trial begins for CFB Kingston corporal facing sexual assault charge

By Megan King Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 3:05 pm
Tuesday marks the first day of a sexual assault court martial trial at CFB Kingston. This trial is one of three sexual assault cases scheduled in Kingston before the new year. View image in full screen
Tuesday marks the first day of a sexual assault court martial trial at CFB Kingston. This trial is one of three sexual assault cases scheduled in Kingston before the new year. CKWS TV

Cpl. Shane M. Howe pleaded “not guilty” to one charge of sexual assault at a court martial trial at Canadian Forces Base Kingston on Tuesday morning.

The alleged incident took place in July 2019 in Kingston.

Read more: Fortin must use military grievance process to challenge removal, Federal Court rules

Military Judge Lt.-Col. Louis-Vincent D’auteuil will preside over the general court martial, accompanied by a five-member military panel that will sit as jury in the case.

The first day of trial saw the panel take their oaths before court adjourned for lunch.

Details regarding the alleged incident are expected to be revealed as the trial continues over the coming weeks.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. airport still looking for carrier service

Story continues below advertisement

This trial marks one of three sexual assault court martials scheduled in Kingston before the new year.

Cpl. Howe’s trial is expected to last around two weeks.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagKingston tagMilitary tagTrial tagArmed forces tagCFB tagShane Howe tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers