Crime

Peterborough police make pair of impaired driving arrests over Thanksgiving weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 3:34 pm
Peterborough police made two impaired driving arrests over the Thanksgiving weekend. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made two impaired driving arrests over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests over the Thanksgiving weekend.

On Saturday around 11 p.m., Peterborough Police Service say a vehicle crashed into a tree in the area of Armour Road and Douro Street in the city’s north end.

Read more: Trial begins for off-duty Peel paramedic charged with impaired driving in deadly 2018 crash

Police say the driver fled the scene on foot. The suspect was located a short distance away and was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

Caleb Donoghue, 19, of Peterborough, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol), novice driver — blood-alcohol concentration above zero, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, failure to surrender insurance, and failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.

Oct. 8 crash

On Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. officers say a vehicle blocked the roadway in the area of Mount Please and Preston roads in Cavan Monaghan Township.

Police say officers determined the officer was impaired by drugs.

Jeffery Roche, 42, of Apsley, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – drugs.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 4.

