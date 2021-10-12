1 dead after crash on Highway 6 in Haldimand County

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Haldimand County say a Norfolk driver involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Highway 6 has died.

Emergency crews discovered the man following a call about a collision on the roadway between Third and Fourth lines just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the vehicle was travelling southbound when it left the highway, entered a farmer’s field and came to rest at a tree line.

David Hugo Dolina, 57, was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

2:29 Police tussle with anti-vaccine certificate protesters targeting Toronto mall Police tussle with anti-vaccine certificate protesters targeting Toronto mall – Sep 26, 2021