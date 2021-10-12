Menu

Traffic

1 dead after crash on Highway 6 in Haldimand County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 1:48 pm
OPP in Haldimand County say a driver died after a crash on Highway 6 Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP in Haldimand County say a driver died after a crash on Highway 6 Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Haldimand County say a Norfolk driver involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Highway 6 has died.

Emergency crews discovered the man following a call about a collision on the roadway between Third and Fourth lines just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Man charged after fatal crash in Elgin County, Ont. claims 2 lives, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the vehicle was travelling southbound when it left the highway, entered a farmer’s field and came to rest at a tree line.

David Hugo Dolina, 57, was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Police tussle with anti-vaccine certificate protesters targeting Toronto mall' Police tussle with anti-vaccine certificate protesters targeting Toronto mall
Police tussle with anti-vaccine certificate protesters targeting Toronto mall – Sep 26, 2021
