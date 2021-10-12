1 dead after crash on Highway 6 in Haldimand County

Police in Haldimand County say a Norfolk driver involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Highway 6 has died.
Emergency crews discovered the man following a call about a collision on the roadway between Third and Fourth lines just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the vehicle was travelling southbound when it left the highway, entered a farmer’s field and came to rest at a tree line.
David Hugo Dolina, 57, was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.
OPP say the investigation is ongoing.
