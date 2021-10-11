Man charged after fatal crash in Elgin County, Ont. claims 2 lives: OPP

OPP say a 26-year-old man has been charged after a fatal crash in Elgin County.
Police say around 9 p.m. Saturday, two pickup trucks were travelling on Richmond Road when one of them entered a ditch and rolled several times.
Investigators say one person suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.
The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Neil Banman of Chatham-Kent and 29-year-old Peter Harder of Aylmer.
A third person was taken to hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle did not suffer any injuries.
A 26-year-old Malahide Township resident is facing the following charges:
- Operation while impaired causing death (two counts)
- Operation over 80 causing death (two counts)
- Dangerous operation causing death (two counts)
- Failing to stop at accident resulting in death
The accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later, unspecified date.
Comments