Man charged after fatal crash in Elgin County, Ont. claims 2 lives: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 11, 2021 10:46 am
The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Neil Banman of Chatham-Kent and 29-year-old Peter Harder of Aylmer. A 26-year-old Malahide Township resident has been charged. View image in full screen
The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Neil Banman of Chatham-Kent and 29-year-old Peter Harder of Aylmer. A 26-year-old Malahide Township resident has been charged. OPP

OPP say a 26-year-old man has been charged after a fatal crash in Elgin County.

Police say around 9 p.m. Saturday, two pickup trucks were travelling on Richmond Road when one of them entered a ditch and rolled several times.

Read more: 2 dead, 1 injured in southwestern Ontario crash

Investigators say one person suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Neil Banman of Chatham-Kent and 29-year-old Peter Harder of Aylmer.

A third person was taken to hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

Read more: OPP identify victim in fatal pedestrian collision outside of Guelph

A 26-year-old Malahide Township resident is facing the following charges:

  • Operation while impaired causing death (two counts)
  • Operation over 80 causing death (two counts)
  • Dangerous operation causing death (two counts)
  • Failing to stop at accident resulting in death

The accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later, unspecified date.

