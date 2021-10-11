Man charged after fatal crash in Elgin County, Ont. claims 2 lives: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a 26-year-old man has been charged after a fatal crash in Elgin County.

Police say around 9 p.m. Saturday, two pickup trucks were travelling on Richmond Road when one of them entered a ditch and rolled several times.

Investigators say one person suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Neil Banman of Chatham-Kent and 29-year-old Peter Harder of Aylmer.

A third person was taken to hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

A 26-year-old Malahide Township resident is facing the following charges:

Operation while impaired causing death (two counts)

Operation over 80 causing death (two counts)

Dangerous operation causing death (two counts)

Failing to stop at accident resulting in death

The accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later, unspecified date.