Crime

Selwyn Township man charged with drug-impaired driving following crash: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 10:35 am
Peterborough County OPP charged two drivers with impaired driving over the Thanksgiving weekend. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP charged two drivers with impaired driving over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Canadian Press file

A Selwyn Township man faces drug-impaired driving charges following a crash over the Thanksgiving weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hilliard Street just north of Peterborough in Selwyn Township. The complainant reported that a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree. No injuries were reported.

OPP determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Read more: 2 injured — 1 seriously — after pickup truck crashes on Lily Lake Road north of Peterborough, OPP say

Mark Johnston, 35, of Selwyn Township, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs) and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Johnston was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 24, OPP said Tuesday.

Oct. 8 collision

On Oct. 8 around 5:45 p.m. OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on County Road 4 in Douro-Dummer Township. No injuries were reported but one of the drivers was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Malcolm Macduff, 27, of Flamborough Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus and alcohol and drugs).

The accused had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 17.

