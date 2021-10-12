SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 10:15 am
New Brunswick health officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday. View image in full screen
New Brunswick health officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday. The Canadian Press file

New Brunswick is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday as cases continue to rise.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be at the briefing scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT.

The update will be live-streamed on this page.

Read more: COVID-19: New Brunswick reporting 98 new cases as active case count reaches 1,037

Rising COVID 19 numbers are also prompting hospitals in New Brunswick to move to the Red Alert level and postponing some non-urgent procedures.

There are now more than 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and as of Monday 56 people were hospitalized due to the virus, with 20 in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitals of the Vitalité Health Network moved to the Red Alert level today, although the Campbellton Regional Hospital imposed the measures last week to address an in-hospital outbreak.

Click to play video: 'Clayton Park school temporarily closing due to COVID-19' Clayton Park school temporarily closing due to COVID-19
Clayton Park school temporarily closing due to COVID-19

Hospitals in the Horizon Health Network will do the same Wednesday, and the measures will be in place for at least two weeks.

Horizon CEO Dr. John Dornan says the protocols allow for the redeployment of staff to maintain emergency and intensive care services.

Visits are also temporarily cancelled in all hospitals in the province.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagNew Brunswick tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers