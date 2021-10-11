COVID-19: New Brunswick reporting 98 new cases as active case count reaches 1,037

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 98 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.

As well, a person under the age of 19 is now in hospital due to the virus.

Public Health says the person who died is in their 70s and from Zone 2 (Saint John region). This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 75.

Currently, there are 56 people in hospital — 20 of them in an ICU. Of those hospitalized, 44 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and nine are fully vaccinated.

Cases are as follows:

– 23 (Zone 1, Moncton region)

– 8 (Zone 2, Saint John region)

– 24 (Zone 3, Fredericton region)

– 23 (Zone 4, Edmundston region)

– 12 (Zone 5, Campbellton region)

– 4 (Zone 6, Bathurst region)

– 3 (Zone 7, Mirmaichi region) — Nathalie Sturgeon (@nthlstrgn) October 11, 2021

Of the new cases, 47 — or 48 per cent — are unvaccinated. Nine of the cases are partially vaccinated and 42 are fully vaccinated.

“I know the number of breakthrough cases in vaccinated people seem alarming but it is to be expected as the virus moves. As far more people are vaccinated than not vaccinated, we may see a rise in cases in vaccinated people but the risk to those vaccinated people remains far lower with fewer vaccinated people getting hospitalized or seriously ill,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“Our ICU numbers are showing that difference in severity of illness as well with roughly 90 per cent of the cases unvaccinated.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our ICU numbers are showing that difference in severity of illness as well with roughly 90 per cent of the cases unvaccinated."

There were also 22 recoveries since Sunday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,037.

Before the fourth wave of COVID-19 hit, the highest number of active cases reported in New Brunswick was 348, on Jan. 25.

Circuit breaker and Thanksgiving restrictions

Hot spots in the province are currently under a two-week circuit breaker.

The areas impacted are Zone 1 (Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and including Havelock in Zone 2; the northern portion of Zone 3 from and including Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol; and all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region), including Menneval in Zone 5.

Due to the high number of COVID-19 transmissions, a circuit breaker will be put in place in certain areas of the province for 14 days beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. pic.twitter.com/XlNoCh2izM — Government of NB (@Gov_NB) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the entire province is under Thanksgiving weekend restrictions.

New Brunswickers must not have gatherings anywhere other than a place where the law requires proof of vaccination with anyone they do not currently live with.

The restriction lasts until tonight at 11:59 p.m.

