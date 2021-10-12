No injuries in RDP shooting

Montreal police are investigating another shooting in the city.
A 911 call was made around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday alerting police that shots were heard on Rolland-Germain Avenue in Rivière-des-Prairies.
Police found several bullet holes in two semi-detached homes.
According to investigators, it’s believed the shots were fired from a moving vehicle travelling on Rue de la Galissonnière. Police say the vehicle drove through a park to target the two homes.
There are no injuries reported.
