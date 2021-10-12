Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No injuries in RDP shooting

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 8:47 am
SPVM View image in full screen
The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating another shooting in the city.

A 911 call was made around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday alerting police that shots were heard on Rolland-Germain Avenue in Rivière-des-Prairies.

Read more: Plante pledges $110 million to tackle gun violence as Montreal police report 2 more homicides

Police found several bullet holes in two semi-detached homes.

According to investigators, it’s believed the shots were fired from a moving vehicle travelling on Rue de la Galissonnière. Police say the vehicle drove through a park to target the two homes.

There are no injuries reported.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagMontreal Police tagMontreal tagSPVM tagGun Violence tagGangs tagRDP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers