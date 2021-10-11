Edmonton Oilers get roster ready for season-opener against Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers set their roster Monday afternoon in preparation for Wednesday’s season-opening game against the Vancouver Canucks.

The 23-man roster includes:

Fourteen forwards: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Jesse Puljujarvi, Kailer Yamamoto, Derek Ryan, Zach Kassian, Warren Foegele, Devin Shore, Kyle Turris, Brendan Perlinin, Tyler Benson, and Ryan McLeod

Seven defencemen: Darnell Nurse, Tyson Barrie, Duncan Keith, Cody Ceci, Slater Koekkoek, Kris Russell, and Evan Bouchard

Two goalies: Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen

Turris cleared waivers on Monday, as did defenceman William Lagesson. Lagesson will head to the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League.

Kassian didn’t practice, though he did skate earlier in the day. He’s taking it day-to-day after hitting his head on the ice on Thursday against Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

Nugent-Hopkins didn’t skate Monday, as he was under the weather.

Colton Sceviour remains with the Oilers on a professional tryout contract.

“We’ve had some talks with Colton just to see where he’s at,” head coach Dave Tippett said. “We’ll see where that goes in the next couple of days.”

Read more: Edmonton Oilers Josh Archibald out indefinitely with myocarditis

Tippett added that as it stands right now, McLeod and Benson would be scratches at forward.

“We think (McLeod is) close to making our lineup. I think Devin Shore played better than him through camp, so Devin Shore is going to start in that position,” explained Tippett.

“Perlini played better than Benson did in camp. As it looks right now, depending on some injury stuff, Benson and McLeod will be the odd guys out at forward.

“That line of Shore and Perlini and Turris played well. They won the spot for the opening game. Where it goes from there can change quickly.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That line of Shore and Perlini and Turris played well. They won the spot for the opening game. Where it goes from there can change quickly."

The Oilers play the Canucks Wednesday at 8 p.m. Coverage on 630 CHED starts with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m.

Advertisement