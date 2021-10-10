Maidstone, Sask. RCMP searching for vehicles involved in highway robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Maidstone, Sask. RCMP responded to a serious robbery incident on Sunday morning that involved a truck forcing a car off the highway.

Initial investigation indicates a dark, four-door pickup truck forced a white car travelling on Highway 3 off the road.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the rural municipality of Britannia near the communities of Paradise Hill and Frenchman Butte.

The truck then rammed the car and a firearm was pointed at the lone driver of the car, according to officials.

The driver of the car was able to escape and did not report any physical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The individuals in the truck were not known to them.

Maidstone RCMP patrolled the area but did not find the vehicles.

Officers continue to patrol the surrounding communities.

The RCMP said the truck will have damage to the right rear bumper with white paint on it.

There were three people reported to be in the truck at the time.

One man is five-foot-ten inches tall with a slender build and was wearing a black bandana over his face and glasses. One woman is described as having black hair worn in a bun and was about 20 years old. A second woman has blond/orange shoulder-length hair and was wearing jeans and a red plaid shirt.

Officers are also looking for a tan brown van with a cracked windshield, which is also believed to be involved in this incident.

RCMP says there could be as many as four occupants in this vehicle, though there are no descriptions of them available.

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone has information about this incident or have seen the vehicles, they are asked to call Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800, call 310-RCMP or 911 in an emergency.