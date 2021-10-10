COVID-19: N.B. reports 73 new cases and 2 deaths, Thanksgiving restrictions in effect

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick now has 53 people in hospital due to COVID-19, as the province records two more deaths linked to the virus.

“I send my heartfelt sympathies to the loved ones of the people who have lost their lives to COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a release on Sunday.

“As we spend time with the people in our single household this weekend, please take steps to protect the people closest to you. Wear a mask in indoor public spaces, wash your hands frequently and book an appointment to get fully vaccinated if you have not already done so.”

According to Public Health, a person in their 70s died in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and a person in their 80s died in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

Of the 53 people currently hospitalized, 22 are in ICU. Forty-two of the people hospitalized are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated.

No one under the age of 19 is in hospital.

73 new cases

The province reported 73 new cases on Sunday and 38 recoveries.

That brings the number of active cases to 962.

Of the new cases, 45 are unvaccinated, eight are partially vaccinated and 20 are fully vaccinated.

Public Health said 81.4 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and 90.6 per cent has received at least a first dose.

Circuit breaker and Thanksgiving restrictions

Hot spots in the province are currently under a two-week circuit breaker.

The areas impacted are Zone 1 (Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and including Havelock in Zone 2; the northern portion of Zone 3 from and including Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol; and all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region), including Menneval in Zone 5.

Due to the high number of COVID-19 transmissions, a circuit breaker will be put in place in certain areas of the province for 14 days beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. pic.twitter.com/XlNoCh2izM — Government of NB (@Gov_NB) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the entire province is under Thanksgiving weekend restrictions.

New Brunswickers must not have gatherings anywhere other than a place where the law requires proof of vaccination with anyone they do not currently live with.

The restriction lasts until Monday at 11:59 p.m.

