Ontario reports 535 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Ontario reported 535 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 591,866.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 388 involve people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 147 are fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Sunday 580 cases were reported, meaning the seven-day average continues to drop.

Two additional deaths were also announced on Oct. 10, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,790.

A total of 577,490 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 539.

More than 29,700 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now administered a total of 18,397,444 tests and 8,610 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.8 per cent, which is the same as Saturday’s report, and down from last Sunday’s report, when it was two per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 153 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (no change), 100 of whom are on a ventilator (up by six).

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 22,071,730 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 29,247. Of the latest shots given, 10,281 were first doses and 18,966 were second doses.

In Ontario, 87 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 82.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

