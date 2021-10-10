SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports 535 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 10, 2021 10:27 am
Click to play video: '‘It’s not fair’: Gyms, restaurants voice concerns about lifted capacity measures' ‘It’s not fair’: Gyms, restaurants voice concerns about lifted capacity measures
WATCH ABOVE: aFollowing Ontario's decision to lift capacity restrictions for numerous proof-of-vaccination settings like cinemas and sports venues, many are questioning the new measures, saying it creates an unlevel playing field for businesses that have been left out. Brittany Rosen has more.

Ontario reported 535 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 591,866.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 388 involve people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 147 are fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Sunday 580 cases were reported, meaning the seven-day average continues to drop.

Read more: Mixed reaction after Ontario lifts capacity limits on certain industries

Two additional deaths were also announced on Oct. 10, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,790.

A total of 577,490 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 539.

More than 29,700 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now administered a total of 18,397,444 tests and 8,610 remain under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.8 per cent, which is the same as Saturday’s report, and down from last Sunday’s report, when it was two per cent.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario reveals Thanksgiving, Halloween guidelines' COVID-19: Ontario reveals Thanksgiving, Halloween guidelines

Provincial figures showed there are 153 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (no change), 100 of whom are on a ventilator (up by six).

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 22,071,730 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 29,247. Of the latest shots given, 10,281 were first doses and 18,966 were second doses.

In Ontario, 87 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 82.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario tagCoronavirus In Canada tagOntario COVID-19 cases tagOntario Covid Cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers