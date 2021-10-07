Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 7 2021 8:12pm
01:40

COVID-19: Ontario reveals Thanksgiving, Halloween guidelines

The province unveiled its gathering guidance just ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend. Shallima Maharaj reports.

