Ontario reports 573 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 573 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the seven-day average and active cases continues to drop. The provincial case total now stands at 590,677.

Of the 573 new cases recorded, the data showed 300 were unvaccinated people, 33 were partially vaccinated people, 192 were fully vaccinated people and for 48 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Friday’s report, 104 cases were recorded in Toronto, 80 in Peel Region, 41 in York Region, 35 in Windsor-Essex, 34 in Ottawa, and 31 in Middlesex-London.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,786 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, 30,575 vaccines (11,298 for a first shot and 19,277 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.6 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 82 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 86.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, 576,374 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 621 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 4,517 — down from the previous day when it was at 4,575, and is down from Oct. 1 when it was at 4,969. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached which is 551 down from yesterday’s at 565, and is also down from the week prior when it was 597. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 700.

The government said 37,118 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 13,993 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 1.8 per cent. Last week, test positivity was also at 1.8 per cent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 271 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down by eight from the previous day) with 154 patients in intensive care units (up by five) and 129 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (up by four).

In the third wave peak, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID and almost 2,400 in general hospital wards.

Provincial officials recently announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting. They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. There may be a discrepancy due to how and when the information for both is collected.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 107 were unvaccinated, 13 were partially vaccinated and 43 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 73 were unvaccinated while 11 were partially vaccinated and 15 were fully vaccinated.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consists of:

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC (first detected in the United Kingdom): 146,485 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day. This strain dominated Ontario’s third wave.

“Delta” the B.1.617.2 VOC (first detected in India): 19,080 variant cases, which is up by 101 since the previous day. This strain is dominating Ontario’s fourth wave.

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC (first detected in South Africa): 1,503 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC (first detected in Brazil): 5,229 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

294,129 people are male — an increase of 273 cases.

292,354 people are female — an increase of 279 cases.

16,686 people are under the age of four — an increase of 26 cases.

30,389 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 76 cases.

52,730 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 54 cases.

222,743 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 173 cases.

165,644 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 139 cases.

76,469 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 92 cases.

25,908 people are 80 and over — an increase of 11 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: Six

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 98

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 675

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,188

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,818

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there are currently 774 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Friday, Ontario reported 126 new COVID-19 cases in schools — with 114 among students and 12 among staff.

There are 1,493 active infections among both students and staff, a slight decrease from 1,555 active cases reported Thursday.

Nine schools are closed as a result of positive cases.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,822 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 14 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 31 active cases among long-term care residents and 24 active cases among staff — down by six and down by one, respectively, in the last day.

