36 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 36 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,650, including 261 deaths.

Local public health also reported 22 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Friday, bringing that total to 6,141, including 96 cases that are active.

Nine of the new cases are in Barrie, while seven are in New Tecumseth, three are in Bracebridge, three are in Bradford, three are in Innisfil and three are in Orillia.

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville and Wasaga Beach.

Eleven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are outbreak-related, four are community-acquired and one is travel-related. The rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, 16 individuals are fully vaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 17 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 75.1 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,650 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,235 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 573 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 590,677 infections, including 9,786 deaths.