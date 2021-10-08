SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

36 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario reveals Thanksgiving, Halloween guidelines' COVID-19: Ontario reveals Thanksgiving, Halloween guidelines
The province unveiled its gathering guidance just ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 36 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,650, including 261 deaths.

Local public health also reported 22 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Friday, bringing that total to 6,141, including 96 cases that are active.

Read more: COVID-19 — Ontario says kids can trick or treat this Halloween, with some precautions

Nine of the new cases are in Barrie, while seven are in New Tecumseth, three are in Bracebridge, three are in Bradford, three are in Innisfil and three are in Orillia.

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville and Wasaga Beach.

Eleven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are outbreak-related, four are community-acquired and one is travel-related. The rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 16 individuals are fully vaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 17 are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports 573 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Meanwhile, 75.1 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,650 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,235 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 573 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 590,677 infections, including 9,786 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Liberals introduce bill to expand COVID-19 vaccine mandates' Ontario Liberals introduce bill to expand COVID-19 vaccine mandates
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers