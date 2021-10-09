Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged for allegedly performing indecent act in Mississauga, Peel police say

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 3:40 pm
The suspect, Faizan Ahmad, charged for an alleged indecent act in Mississauga. View image in full screen
The suspect, Faizan Ahmad, charged for an alleged indecent act in Mississauga. / Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police say they have charged a 24-year-old man for allegedly performing an indecent act in Mississauga.

According to a statement issued by the service, around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, two 18-year-old women were in the area of Waxwing Drive and Osprey Boulevard when they saw a man exposing himself and engaging in an indecent act.

Read more: Suspect allegedly assaulted 3-year-old girl, her father at Mississauga community centre

Both victims were able to flee without sustaining any injuries, the statement added.

On Saturday, investigators identified the suspect as Faizan Ahmad.

Ahmad has been charged with two counts of indecent acts and one count of failing to comply with the release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Toronto police launch investigation after man allegedly knocked on windows, performed indecent act

Police believe there may be more victims.

Investigators are asking potential victims, witnesses who may have seen the incident, or those who have had contact with the suspect, to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAssault tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagIndecent Act tagMississauga crime tagPeel Region crime tagFaizan Ahmad tagMississauga indecent act tagPeel Region indecent act tagWaxwing Drive and Osprey Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers