Man charged for allegedly performing indecent act in Mississauga, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police say they have charged a 24-year-old man for allegedly performing an indecent act in Mississauga.

According to a statement issued by the service, around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, two 18-year-old women were in the area of Waxwing Drive and Osprey Boulevard when they saw a man exposing himself and engaging in an indecent act.

Both victims were able to flee without sustaining any injuries, the statement added.

On Saturday, investigators identified the suspect as Faizan Ahmad.

Ahmad has been charged with two counts of indecent acts and one count of failing to comply with the release order.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Investigators are asking potential victims, witnesses who may have seen the incident, or those who have had contact with the suspect, to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.