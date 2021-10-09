Menu

Canada

Home that resembles a castle is up for sale in B.C.’s Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 6:05 pm
If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a castle, a North Okanagan home that resembles one — it even has a bridge over a small moat — can be yours for $3.45 million.

If, as the old saying goes, a man’s home is his castle, then a property for sale in B.C.’s Southern Interior is rather fitting.

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a castle, a home that resembles one — it even has a bridge over a small pond/moat — can be yours for $3.45 million.

Located in the North Okanagan, near the small community of Cherryville, the 3,200-square-foot home is surrounded by trees and is located on 8.8 acres of forest. It’s also close to the Shuswap River and has 1,300 feet of total shoreline.

“Passionate about architecture, these original owners painstakingly researched 15th-century castles, falling in love with their soaring ceilings, arched doorways and large, multiple rooms and modernized the build to commercial grade specifications,” reads the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty.

The listing says the home has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half-baths, an open-concept kitchen and a triple-car garage.

It also has a 3,000-square-foot rooftop patio (with a dumbwaiter) that can host scores of people, an electric gate and a caretaker’s cabin is located on the property.

Asked about the property, realtor Cheryl Soleway called it a unique home, “one of a kind.”

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Soleway told Global News when she was asked to list the home, but that “it exceeded my expectations on a lot of levels.”

Soleway said there’s a nice small drive before you reach the home, and that ‘the quality of (the home) is absolutely outstanding. It was a real treat to see something that was different and yet so high-end.”

As for the bridge and moat, Soleway laughed and said “there’s no crocodiles, no alligators. You’re able to cross the moat in comfort.”

She added, “that front entrance and that drawbridge, it’s so authentic.”

And, for the record, the bridge isn’t a true drawbridge that can be lowered and raised.

To view the listing, visit Sotheby International Realty’s website.

