Big guns sit out as Edmonton Oilers end pre-season in Vancouver

The Edmonton Oilers will give players jockeying for roster spots one more look Saturday night when they finish up the pre-season on the road against the Vancouver Canucks.

“It’s been good competition all camp. Everybody has done a decent job. There’s been a couple of guys that step out over others. Now you start getting into the rhythm of your lineup, the roles in the lineup. We might need another penalty killer in versus a guy who might be a more offensive guy,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

“All six of those players that have been vying for those sports are in tonight. We’ll see how they do.”

The Oilers’ expected lineup is:

Hyman – Nugent-Hopkins – Yamamoto

Foegele – Ryan – Puljujarvi

Benson – McLeod – Sceviour

Perlini – Shore – Turris

Keith – Ceci

Koekkoek – Bouchard

Lagesson – Russell

Koskinen

Skinner

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse and Tyson Barrie will sit out. Mikko Koskinen and Stuart Skinner will split the game in goal.

Catch the Oilers and Canucks on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.